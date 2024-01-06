Crystal Rogers defendant’s bond reduction hearing delayed until February court date

Defendant Joseph Lawson listens to court proceedings during his appearance Thursday afternoon via Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory before Nelson Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms IIII.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 — Joseph Lawson, 32, the first person arrested in connection with the Crystal Rogers investigation, appeared Friday in Nelson Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Charles Simms III.

Lawson’s defense team had filed to lower his bond from $500,000, though his attorneys asked Simms to delay his decision until Lawson’s next appearance at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2024.

Prosecuting attorney Shane Young said that the only discovery he is waiting to provide to the defense counsel are the redacted reports from the FBI for evidence they’ve examined over the past year and a half.

Young said those documents are still being redacted but should be available for the defense counsel before the Feb. 8, 2024 court date.

In February, Simms will take up the bond reduction request and discuss setting a possible trial date later in the year.

Lawson appeared in court via Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory. He was in a wheelchair.

A few Ballard family members were in the audience, though Sherry Ballard did not attend.

FEB. 8, 2024 COURT DATE. On the Feb 8th court date, both Lawsons and Brooks Houck are expected to appear in Nelson Circuit Court before Judge Simms.

-30-