Obituary: Jimmy C. ‘Jim’ Allen, 80, Bardstown
Jimmy C. “Jim” Allen, 80 of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Mavisdale, Va. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge 2408, American Legion Post 121 and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He worked at Holiday Inn doing maintenance for 19 years. He was an entrepreneur, builder, and a jack of all trades. He loved fishing, hunting and the lake life. He was a UK fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lessie Allen; three sisters, Dorothy Williams, Margaret Dixon and Mary Isbel; and four brothers, Stanley Allen, Hobert Allen, Harold Allen and Glenn Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol R. Allen; two daughters, Angie (Steve) Roller and Carrie Bays, both of Bardstown; two sons, Jim (Karen) Allen and Eddie (Natasha) Allen, both of Bardstown; one brother, Curtis (Linda) Allen; 15 grandchildren, Kaylie, Ashley, Michael, Linsey, Brett, Ian, Katie, Selena, Rachel, Jessica, Allison, Gavin, Blake, Holden and Ella; seven great-grandchildren, Abi, Presley, Anse, Caroline, Thomas, Naomi, Harlin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-