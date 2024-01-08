Obituary: James ‘Nolan’ Hutchins, 76, Bardstown

James “Nolan” Hutchins, 76, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at his home. He was born June 11, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Lorenza and Mary Alma Ritchie Hutchins. He was a retired safety director for Republic Beverage of Kentucky and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith.

He liked to spend his time outdoors working on the land he owned keeping it manicured. He and his wife would sit outside almost every day at 4 p.m. and watch the wildlife roam around their property.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepgrandson, Joey Alan Simpson Jr.; and one brother, Teddy Price.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Cull Hutchins; two stepsons, Joseph Alan Simpson (Loretta Stevens) and Gary Wayne Simpson (Elizabeth Brady), both of Louisville; five stepgrandchildren; one niece, Gwynn Gant of Springfield; one nephew, Joey Price of Springfield; and a special brother-in-law, Larry Alan Cull of Bardstown.

His wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation were followed.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-