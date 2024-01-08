Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Ezekiel Isaiah Bell, 18, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Chantel Graves, 38, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no seat belts; failure to appear (3 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond total is $810 cash. Booked at 9:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Rebecca Lynn Curtis, 51, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-