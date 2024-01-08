Obituary: Helen Redmon, 91, Bloomfield

Helen Redmon, 91, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown. She was born May 26, 1932, in Washington County to the late Ed and Louise Lyvers Curtsinger. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church. She was an artist in her younger days, and she loved antiques and early American décor.

HELEN REDMON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, V.C. Redmon; two sisters, Beulah Montgomery and Gladys Wimsatt; and one brother, William “Buddy” Curtsinger.

She is survived by two sons, Garry (Fran) Redmon of Frankfort and Glenn (Ashley) Redmon of Georgetown; one sister, Pauline Haydon of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Curtsinger of Crestwood; two grandchildren, Nicholas Blayne Redmon of Raleigh, N.C.; Emma Scott (Christopher) Frazier of Georgetown; and one great-grandchild, Christopher Frazier.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Chaplain Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-