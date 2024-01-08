Obituary: Deborah Faye Wright, 68, Lebanon

Deborah Faye Wright, 68, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Nov. 13, 1955, in Chaplin to the late James Robert David and Mary Lena Hardin Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Amy Rachelle Wright Porter; one son, Joshua Kenneth Wright; and one sister, Mary Helen Ames.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Kenny Wright of Lebanon; two daughters, Brandi (Curtis) Wise of Calvary and Kenna Lynn Wright Browning (Kerry Drew) of Oldham County; one son-in-law, Eric Porter of Arizona; three sisters, Nancy Mae Crowe of Memphis, Ind., Flossie Sue Crowe of Salem, Ind., and Kathrine June Holt of Bardstown; three brothers, Robert L. Davis of Bardstown, Roger T. Davis of Nicholasville, and Gary Wayne Davis of Harrisonville, Utah; and five grandchildren, Cameron Michael Harrod (Autumn), John Austin Kenneth Wise, Connor Drew Browning, Dawson Curtis Wise, Sophia Rachelle Wise.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with cremation after the funeral.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service officiated by Deacon Dennis May.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

