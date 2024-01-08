Obituary: Marianna Steward Hazel, 83, Chaplin

Marianna Steward Hazel, 83, of Chaplin, died at 5:54 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at her home. She was a native of Union County. She was born March 24, 1940 to the late Harry and Lorene O’Nan Steward.

She was a member of The Church of God at Chaplin, a homemaker and served alongside her husband as a pastor’s wife for 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Earl Hazel (Nov. 17, 2022); and one brother, Gary Steward.

Survivors include one son, Randell Hazel (Sherry) of Willisburg; one sister, Connie Ratley (Johnny) of Sturgis; two brothers,, Darrell Steward (Sherry) of Sturgis and Eddie Steward (Mary Jo) of Morganfield.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at The Church of God at Chaplin with the Rev. Donald R. Estep II officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the church.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-