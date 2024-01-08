Obituary: Kimberly Jo Arnold, 37, formerly of Springfield

Kimberly Jo Arnold, 37, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home. She was born in Danville June 6, 1986, to Joe and JoAnn Ray Arnold. She was of the Catholic faith. She was a graduate of Washington County High School and a former employee of UPS.

She was preceded in death by her mother, JoAnn Ray Arnold (Feb. 22, 2015).

Survivors include her father, Joe Arnold of Springfield; one sister, Leslie Ann Bronger (Tyler) of Georgetown, Ind.; one brother, Kenny Long of Springfield; two nieces, Lucy Bronger and Madison Long; one nephew, Charles Bronger; six aunts, Mary Stossner (Ron) of Greenville, S.C., Charlotte Arnold, Dorothy May and Paula Higdon, all of Louisville, Irene McCombs and Patty Jane Bell both of Largo, Fla., and four cousins, Dagney Strossner, Tapley Strossner, Shanna Little and Ben Ray.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with the Rev. David Farrell officiating.

Visitation is 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the church.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

