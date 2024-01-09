Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Justin Dean Durbin, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Edward Pyle, 47, Owensboro, serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $806.61 cash. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Monday,, Jan. 8, 2024.

Bobby Joe Barnes, 62, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Juarez Alejandro Vicencio, 43, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $203 cash. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jerry Dewayne Nation, 44, Bloomfield, resisting arrest; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; improper equipment; no seatbelts; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; criminal mischief, third-degree; no operators license; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; disregarding stop sign; failure to signal; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); execute warrant (for federal agency). No bond. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-