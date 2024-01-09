Obituary: Patricia Ann Gutierres, 72, Bardstown

Patricia Ann Gutierres, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at U of L Jewish Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Bardstown. She was a Bethlehem High School graduate. She was a seamstress for many years and worked with the Stephen Foster Story. She worked at Cedar-Fil Golf Course and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelvin Gutierres; one son, Eric Michael Gutierres; one granddaughter, Brittany Bartley; her parents, Harold and Benita Filiatreau; one sister, Bonnie (Tom) Newton; and one brother, Lenny Filiatreau.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheroly Ruiz of Bellbrook, Ohio and Jennifer Gutierres Chesser of Bardstown; four sisters, Cathy (David) Kerr of Elizabethtown, Mary Jo (Rick) Meyer, Sheila (David) McDonald, and Renee Hopper all of Bardstown; two brothers, Bob (Lisa) Filiatreau and Roger (Melissa) Filiatreau; five grandchildren, Gabby Ruiz, David Ruiz, Grace Ruiz, Michael Ruiz, and Mahayla Chesser; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Deacon Scott Turner officiating.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, and 9-11 am. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Norton Children’s Hospital and/or donor’s favorite local charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

