Obituary: Stephanie Lane Hahn, 54, Bardstown

Stephanie Lane Hahn, 54, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1969, in Bardstown to the late Thomas Ray and Mary Ivie Lyvers Bartley. She was a former employee of Dr. R.L. McClellan OD and the WalMart Vision Center. She liked to go fishing and being outdoors, watching crime shows and Hallmark movies. Once her grandchildren came along, then they became her world and going to their ballgames and spending time with them was her greatest joy.

STEPHANIE LANE HAHN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew, Joseph Ray Bartley.

She is survived by two sons, Dylan Hahn (Kamryn Clark) of Elizabethtown and Dustin (Sydney) Hahn of New Haven; four sisters, Sheila (Gary) Bickett, Marsha (David) Bryan, Sharon (Tony) Roby and Tina (Joe) McDonnell, all of Bardstown; four brothers, Wayne (Grace) Bartley, Milbert (Kay) Bartley, Kenneth (Patty) Bartley and Dale Bartley, all of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Araleigh Hahn, Clayton Hahn and Gwendolyn Hahn; a lifeling friend, Barbara Hutchins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bobby Olliges officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

