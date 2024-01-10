Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

Demetrius Denzel Booth, 24, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

James Keashon Johnson, 34, LaGrange, contempt of court. Bond is $515 cash. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Christopher Montraev Tucker, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; resisting arrest. Bond total is $718 cash. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 36, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lee Patrick, 28, Coxs Creek, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

