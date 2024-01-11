Bill would expand driver licensing services to relieve need to travel to regional offices

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 — Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, who serves as the Senate Transportation Committee chair, introduced Senate Bill 91 on Monday, Jan. 8th. The measure would expand the public’s access to driver’s licensing services following state efforts to comply with federal REAL-ID laws, which resulted in the state’s transition into a regional model of driver licensing services.

Provisions of Senate Bill 91 include:

Authorizing a third-party means of providing driver licensing. The third party would be responsible for the costs of the necessary technology infrastructure needed to provide driver’s licenses, such as REAL-ID. AAA proposed the idea.





The organization would remit fees back to the state, ensuring no loss in state revenue for maintaining roads, bridges, and highways.



Requiring Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to operate at least one regional office in all Senate districts.





The only two Senate districts without a regional office are Senate District 14 and Senate District 5.



KYTC will have until July 1, 2025, to establish the offices.





Requiring the Kentucky State Police to provide instruction permit tests during their pop-up driver testing courses.

This is the first step in getting driver testing and permit testing back to the local level to make the process easier for parents, guardians, and students who drive to the regional offices and often miss a day of work and school to visit the office.

The measure was assigned to the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, where Higdon is committed to garnering support for it and moving it forward through the legislative process.

“I’ve heard the many concerns of constituents in my district and from legislators about the inconvenience of regional offices,” Higdon said. “This bill will help a lot with a challenging issue, not just for our constituents but also for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and regional offices. The goal here is to provide Kentucky residents with more options, save them travel time and money, and improve the process of getting a driver’s license.”

“I was concerned from the start as we moved to the regional model for issuing licenses because of the burden it would cause,” Senator Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield, said. “I appreciate Senator Higdon introducing this bill, and I look forward to supporting it throughout the legislative process.”

