Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Joe A. Smith, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Renea Thompson, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Maddox, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (6 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $4,430 cash. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryson Scott Dilley, 21, Louisville, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $443 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Buffie Marie Swann, 48, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

