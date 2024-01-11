Obituary: Timothy ‘Timmy’ Lee Taylor, 59, formerly of Bardstown

Timothy “Timmy” Lee Taylor, 59, of Mount Eden, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Spencer County. He was born Dec. 19, 1964, to Lois Ann Taylor. He attended the Bardstown Independent School District and was a member of the Mount Eden Old Country Church.

TIMOTHY “TIMMY” LEE TAYLOR

He was a lover of life, his family, and God. He never met a stranger. Many people called him a friend. Although burdened by a few bumps on the road of life, he persevered. He loved the outdoors. On any given day you could find him on a leisurely stroll through the woods or reeling in a catfish Taylorsville Lake.

At a young age, his ability to play musical instruments became evident. There were many occasions where Timmy would entertain his family and friends with his guitar playing. He brightened many a person’s day with his music.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Robin Elizabeth Taylor (Oct. 31, 1978); and his grandparents, Henry Tinnell Sr. (May 14, 1995) and Elizabeth Leona Dawson Tinnell (Dec. 30, 1999).

Survivors include his mother, Lois Ann Taylor of Bardstown; two sisters, Jacqueline Ann Ballard (Jimmy) and Patricia Marie Lyvers (Leo), both of Bardstown; three brothers, Joseph Larry Taylor of Bardstown, David Ray Taylor (Pam) of Cox’s Creek, and James Bruce Taylor (Alice) of Louisville.

The family has chosen cremation, and there will be no public visitation or services. A private memorial service is planned for a later date.

-30-