Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 27, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violaiton (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond total is $25,110 cash. Booked at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Matthew M. Wakeland, 44, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 4:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 25, Bardstown, contempt of court; falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement; terroristic threatening, third-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; menacing; disorderly conduct, first-degree; assault, third-degree (EMS, fire, rescue squad); assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 6:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ian William Wright, 23, Hopkinsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $203 cash. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jody Marie Welch, 49, Boston, probation violation (for technical violation); parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

William Travis Bryan, 47, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clarence Calvin Humphrey, 56, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

John O’Neal Shelton, 52, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,692.85 cash. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-