Welcome, twins! Flaget Memorial Hospital announces first births of 2024

The first babies born for 2024 at Flaget Memorial Hospital were twin girls, Stella Jean and Gloria Joan.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 – At 8:43 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4th, Flaget Memorial Hospital delivered its first babies of 2024. Jeff and Heather from Cox’s Creek welcomed Stella Jean and Gloria Joan. Stella weighed 5 lbs 15 oz. and was 20 inches long. Gloria weighed 5 lbs. 13 oz. and was 19 inches long.

Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation presented the parents with several gifts, including a small red Radio Flyer wagon filled with diapers, wipes, outfits, snuggle buddies, pacifiers, blankets and other baby items needed to help start the twins off in the new year.

“This is one of our favorite announcements of the year,” said Brooke Dadisman, BSN, RN, CLC, Birth Center, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “We were thrilled to be a part of this family’s special moment, and we thank them for entrusting us with welcoming their little one to the world.”

In 2023, 265 babies were born at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, is a 52-bed facility located in Bardstown. Established in 1951 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, the facility serves residents of Nelson, Hardin, Marion, Washington, Spencer, Bullitt and LaRue counties. The facility is also home to Nelson County’s first full-service cancer center and is nationally recognized for orthopedic and surgical care, as well as inpatient satisfaction.

For more information on maternity care services at Flaget Memorial Hospital, call 502.350.5800 or visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/flaget-womens-care-ob.

