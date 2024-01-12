Obituary: Karen D. Cecil Huffman, 66, Elizabethtown

Karen D. Cecil Huffman, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at her home. She was a devout Christian that loved Jesus. She loved her faith, family, and friends. She also loved her son more than anything. She enjoyed spending her time listening to Christian music. She worked at Gates for 15 years and Akebono for 17 years before she retired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Emil and Thelma Cecil; her twin sister, Sharon Bernice Cecil; and three brothers, James Kenneth Cecil, James Edwin Cecil, and Joseph Emil Cecil Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Huffman of Elizabethtown; one beloved son, Joseph Duane Nimmo of Elizabethtown; three stepchildren, Aaron Huffman, Julie Huffman, and Anna Williams; three sisters, Jacqueline Rainey of Cecilia, Debra (Jerome) Dones of Culvertown and Patricia (David) Ballard of Boston; one brother, Joseph Michael (Dianne) Cecil of Culvertown; four special grandchildren, Orion, Roy Paul, Lochlan, and Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at New Hope Community Church, 34 Dee St., Elizabethtown, with Bro. Herb Williams officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the church and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the church.

Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

