Obituary: Mary Jo Cowherd Roston, 59, formerly of Springfield

Mary Jo Cowherd Roston, 59, of Lebanon, formerly of Springfield, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Lebanon.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Roston of Lebanon; one son, Diego Roston of Lexington; three sisters, Frances “Nell” (James) Elery of Harrodsburg, Rose (Jimmy) Holmes of Anguilla, Miss., and Wilma Graves of Springfield; and two brothers, George (Manny) Cowherd Jr. of Springfield and James (Tracey) Cowherd of Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

