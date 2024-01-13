Obituary: Sally Louise Duncan, 69, Bardstown

Sally Louise Duncan, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home. She was born in Hardinsburg Jan. 21, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Robert Alfred and Mable Gray Board.

She was a retired manager with Stephen Foster Restaurant where she began working in 1973. She enjoyed reading and cooking and was an active member of Talbert Chapel United Methodist Church while living in Hardinsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Caroline Sue Brown; and one brother, William Dean.

She is survived by two sisters, Mabel Board and Clarissa Dean, both of Hardinsburg; nieces and nephews, William Dean Jr., Tim Deam, Elissa Dean and Kamiyah Dean; two goddaughters, Amber Wickliffe and Jennifer Wickliffe; and a special friend and companion, George Litsey of Bardstown.

In keeping with her wishes, the family chose cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg was in charge of the arrangements.

-30-