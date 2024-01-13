Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Sierra Faith Parrott, 21, Bardstown, inadequate muffler; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cassandra Marie Smith, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Gregory Glasscock, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

-30-