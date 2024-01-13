Obituary: Randy Allen Rogers, 47, Bardstown

Randy Allen Rogers, 47, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at U of L Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 16, 1976, in Louisville. He loved to fish, being Pop Pop and spending time with his family. He was loved dearly by many. His wife Melissa and daughter Elisha was his world.

RANDY ALLEN ROGERS

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Marlene Gaines Rogers; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and many other family members.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Melissa Brown Rogers of Bardstown; one daughter, Elisha (Nathaniel Jeffires) Rogers of Chaplin; his father, Ralph Rogers Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Tabitha (Andrew) DuVall of Louisville and Smiley (Keith) Stevens of Bardstown; one grandson, Karson Jeffires with another grandchild on the way; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

