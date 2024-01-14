Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Jacob Allen Chesser, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Donald Richards, 62, Lebanon, operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to surrender revoked operators license. No bond. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

