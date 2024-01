NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 — Bardstown Fire Chief Todd Spalding was the studio guest on the Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

Spalding reviewed the department’s past year, discussed future plans for the department, and discussed winter time fire safety tips for WBRT listeners. Running time: About 47 minutes.

-30-