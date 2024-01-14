Obituary: James Howard Hurt, 88, Lebanon Junction

James Howard Hurt, 88, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Edmonton to his parents, Floyd Garnett and Syble N. Reynolds Hurt.

He was retired as a welder for International Harvester/ Navistar. He was a lifetime member of the Bullitt County Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed bowling for many years and playing family style card games every Sunday. He enjoyed the Kentucky Wildcats, watching the many animals in his yard, and he loved his garden. He was a devoted Democrat that faithfully supported unions.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Howard Hurt; his parents; and five siblings, Mildred Lowe, Marie Friant, Jesse Hurt, Donel Hurt and Wayne Hurt.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Virginia Cissell Hurt; two daughters, Cheryl Jackson and Lisa Logsdon (Randall); one son, David Hurt (Lori); six grandchildren, Pamela Jackson Krebs (Matt), Angela Jackson Baker (Jonathan), Michele Logsdon Wise (Jake), Daniel Hurt (Kristina), Nathan Hurt (Vanessa) and Noah Hurt; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Tom Wicker officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the

arrangements.

