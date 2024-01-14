Obituary: Barbara Nell Boone, 79, New Haven

Barbara Nell Boone, 79, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church. She tutored children at both St. Catherine Academy and St. Joseph School. She also taught CCD at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

BARBAREA NELL BOONE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Geraldine Smith; her loving husband, Bernard Boone; two siblings, Kelly Smith and Harvey Smith; and two grandchildren, Ashley Boone and Adam Boone.

She is survived by two daughters, Angie Boone Roby and Stacy Covington (Lee); two sons, Jeff (Carrie) Boone and Todd (Terri Ann) Boone; three sisters, Libby Boone, Mary Catherine Cahoe (Gene), and Sue Medley; two brothers, Gerald Smith (Gladys) and Tommy Smith; eight grandchildren, Ethan Boone, Marissa Brooks, Audrey Boone, Jessica Roby, Jacob Roby, Dylan Covington, Justin Covington, and Adrianna Covington; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden Boone, Anna Grace Boone, Hudson Brooks, and Nikko Covington.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

