Obituary: Larry Paul Marks, 80, Bloomfield

Larry Paul Marks, 80, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Botland to the late Wilbur Lee “Coley” and Eva Wood Parrish Marks. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Bloomfield Church of God. He was a member of the Nelson County Beekeepers Association and in 2019 was awarded Beekeeper of the Year. He loved antique cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa DelRosario; one sister, Linda Milburn; and one brother, Danny Marks.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Stallings Marks; three sons, Larry Lee Marks, David (Suzanne) Marks and Ronnie Marks, all of Bloomfield; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in the Poplar Flat Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

