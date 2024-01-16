Obituary: Lisa Grace Berryman, 34, Bardstown

Lisa Grace Berryman, 34, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. She was born July 27, 1989 in Louisville and worked for Little Treasures Academy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Sr. and Carmen Berryman; and two brothers, Michael Berryman and Nicholas Berryman.

She is survived by one daughter, Alexis Cornett; two sons, Michael Cornett and Thomas Cornett; two sisters, Bonnie Berryman and Lauren Berryman; two brothers, Thomas Berryman Jr. and John Berryman; two stepbrothers, Christopher Barton and Timothy Barton; one aunt, Janice (Sam) Glasscock; a best friend, Lydia; and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Joseph McCord officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

