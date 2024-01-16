Obituary: Charles David Haydon, 71, Bardstown

Charles David Haydon, 71, of Bardstown, died peacefully, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 1952, to Albert and Leona Haydon.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, he continued to live life to the fullest, enjoying and making memories with his beautiful, loving family. He was a pillar to his community. He and his family were generous with their time and gifts through the years and were always willing to lend a hand when and where needed. He served as a board member for St. Joseph School, a board member of the Bethlehem High School Foundation, and a board member of Spalding Hall Association where he and his family were working diligently to restore Spalding Hall to its historic splendor.

In addition to his civic activities, he was also an astute business person having served as President and CEO of Haydon Holdings until his retirement in December 2021. He was also chairperson of the Kentucky Crushed Stone Association, president of the Plant Mix Asphalt Industry of Kentucky, president of Kentuckians for Better Transportation, and served on the board of directors of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors. His legacy will live on through his family and into the generations to come.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sherry Haydon Bruce; one brother, Greg Haydon; and one brother- in- law, Bill Barnes.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Stuart Spalding Haydon; one daughter, Charley Haydon of Louisville; two sons, Stuart (Lynn) Haydon of Bardstown and Joseph (Cassie) Haydon of Louisville; four sisters, Mary Florence Barnes, Norma Jean Haydon (Ben Barber), Cathy Greer and Charlotte (John) Bickel; four brothers, Joseph “Jodie” (Carolyn) Haydon, Steve (Carole) Haydon, John (Mary Ellen) Haydon and Paul (Umara) Haydon; one brother-in-law, Karlos Bruce; two precious grandchildren, Mary Claire and Jack Haydon; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Bethlehem High School Foundation, 309 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

