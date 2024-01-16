Obituary: Kevin Robert Ballard, 64, Bardstown

Kevin Robert Ballard, 64, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Bardstown to Paul E. and Dorothy Wimpsett Ballard. He was a former employee of Emmanuel Ballard General Contractors and retired as an installation supervisor for Chris’s Creations Cabinet Company. He loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, being a farmer and his horses. He was an avid UK Wildcats and Cleveland Browns fan and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, M.E. Rice Ballard; four daughters, Amy Danielle (Michael) Brady and Kristal Dawn (Stephen) Spalding, both of Bloomfield, Tricia Michelle (Nick) Filiatreau of Holy Cross, and Mikelle’ Anne (Tanner) Hughes of Bardstown; his mother, Dorothy Cecelia Wimpsett Ballard of Bardstown; two sisters, Cathy (Bill Cox) Ballard of Summitt, NJ. and Sister Jeannie Marie Ballard O.S.B. of Ferdinand, Ind.; four brothers, Emmanuel (Cathy) Ballard of Bardstown, Chris (Carlene) Ballard and Pat (Karen) Ballard, all of Bardstown, and Greg Ballard (Bonnie Cissell) of Hodgenville; 11 grandchildren, Alivia (Trenten Culver), Shelby, Marli, Pyper, Madalyn, Mila, Levi, Bella, Myla, Trey Spalding (Allie Sims), Bethany (Chase) Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Payton.

The prayer service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy go to the Flaget Cancer Center.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

