Nelson County garbage routes being run with a one-day delay

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 — Nelson County garbage collection crews began running Monday’s collection routes at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Due to hazardous roads, some garbage routes will not be run. Also, due to the extreme cold, some garbage may be frozen in cans and dumpsters and may note come out.

Customers are asked for patience while collection crews do their best to collect garbage they are able to reach.

-30-