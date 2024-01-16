ELECTION 2024: 3-way GOP primary set for 50th District state representative race

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 — The May 2024 primary election will not find a Democrat seeking the office of 50th District state representative.

However, three Republicans filed as candidates to represent Nelson County in the state house of Representatives, including incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni.

Andy Stone, a longtime member of the Bardstown Board of Education, announced in late November his intent to file for the office.

Incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni filed for re-election in mid-December.

The last candidate to file was High Grove resident Don Thrasher.

Thrasher’s announcement featured a number of allegations against incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni, as well as a list of his accomplishments during his tenure as county GOP party chairman.

Thrasher states that “Nelson Countians need a fighter and watchdog in Frankfort. Smiles and lip service make for great politicians but I believe in putting principles over politics and have proven to do so.”

Thrasher states his supports moving drivers licensing back to the county level; the elimination of Common Core in education; add criminal penalties to violations of the Open Records Act.

“I am running for State Representative for Nelson County because I believe in the American system of government, but believe it is all of our jobs to make sure that government is working for the people and not special interests,” he stated.

EDITORS NOTE: The May Primary is Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

-30-