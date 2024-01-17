Obituary: William C. ‘Bill’ Little, 65, Bardstown

William C. “Bill” Little, 65, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1958, in Jeffersonville, Ind., to Vernon and Emma Keibler Little. He was a truck driver for 25 years and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved old classic cars.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Little; and two brothers, Robert Little and David Little.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Case Little; two daughters, Rebecca (Sparky) Devine and Rachael (Justin) Taylor; one son, William Daniel “Danny” Little; his mother, Emma Keibler Little; one sister, Jeannie Little; two brothers, Larry Little and James Little; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The graveside service is noon Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Miller Cemetery in Livingston, Tenn.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

