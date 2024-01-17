Obituary: Joseph Bernard Corbett, 86, Boston

Joseph Bernard Corbett, 86, of Boston, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Loretto to Joseph Richard and Magdaline Letitia Cambron Corbett.





JOSEPH BERNARD CORBETT

He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction, a 61-year member of Plumbers Local 107, and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Elizabeth Kapfhammer Corbett; his parents; three sisters, Dolores Brentlinger, Shirley Hobbs and Barbara Houchin; and two brothers, Stanley Corbett and Fred Corbett.

Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Cecil (Kenny) and Tricia Knott (Ron); three sons, Chris Corbett (Mary), Damon Corbett and Steven Corbett; six grandchildren, Christy Myers (Chad), Jessica Stinson (Pat), Corey Corbett, Sarah Knott, Joshua Knott and Garrett Hawkins; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Liam, Cam and Cade.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-