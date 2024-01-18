Three companies submit bids to buy city’s cable TV & broadband internet business

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 — The deadline for bidders to submit proposals to purchase Bardstown Connect — the City of Bardstown’s cable TV and internet service — was 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Aaron Boles, three companies submitted bid proposals seeking to purchase the service, including all of the equipment, the physical cable TV lines and fiber system, and its customers.

Only one of the companies is based in Kentucky — DUO Broadband, which is headquartered in Jamestown in Russell County, located southeast of Columbia south central Kentucky.

The other two bidders include Comcast, which operates some of its products under the Xfinity name, and Charter Communications, which operates in our area as Spectrum.

In addition to winning the city’s cable TV and internet customer base, the Request for Proposals states that the winner will also acquire the 2,000-plus customers of an unnamed internet wholesaler, which is generally assumed to be Bardstown Internet Service Inc.

No bid figures were released after the bid opening. Boles told WBRT that the bids will need to be reviewed and analyzed. The bids may be discussed at the next Bardstown City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

