Bardstown declares water emergency after treatment plant equipment fails

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 — An undisclosed weather-related equipment failure at the City of Bardstown water treatment plant has prompted the city to declare a level 2 water shortage emergency.

A press release by City Manager Aaron Boles said the city is asking customers to curtail all non-essential uses of water immediately, as well as conserve their use of water to the best of their ability.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, the city water treatment plant experienced an equipment failure that caused “a significant reduction in our ability to treat water for delivery to consumers.”

The public works staff is working to address the failure, Boles said. More updates on the water shortage will be coming as they become available.

Water customers with questions can contact Bardstown City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

-30-