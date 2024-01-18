Tullamore residents concerned about planned biodigester plant near Watts park

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 — Residents in Bardstown’s Tullamore neighborhood attended Tuesday night’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting to express their concerns over a proposed anaerobic biodigester facility that will be used to turn distillery slop into biogas, a form of methane, carbon dioxide, and other products.

The company, Grissan Renewable Energy Limited wants to locate the digestor facility on property owned by Mago Construction Co. that is directly adjacent to Dean Watts Park, and backs up to the Tullamore subdivision and near other housing developments.

Residents told the magistrates of their concerns over the safety of a plant that will produce highly flammable biogas in close proximity to the neighborhoods near Woodlawn Road, Filiatreau Lane and Tullamore, as express concern of the plant’s location next to Dean Watts Park, which is used by thousands of children and parents and their numerous sports team each spring, summer and fall.

The property already has the proper zoning; the question of the facility’s appropriateness will be considered by the Nelson County Board of Adjustments at a meeting set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in the second-floor meeting room in the Old Courthouse.

Another concern for residents is the additional tanker truck traffic the business will add to Spencer Mattingly Lane — the conditional-use permit application notes the company expects up to 150 or more tanker trucks per day at the facility.

While the biodigester technology is in use at distillery operations in Europe, plans for a similar operation by Heaven Hill Distilleries in Louisville’s West End were eventually turned down after residents protested the plan.

“This isn’t something you want in your community,” one Tullamore resident told the magistrates.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins explained the role of the planning commission versus the board of adjustments, noting that a conditional use permit, unlike zoning, does stay with a piece of property on a permanent basis. The conditional use permit is valid only for the approved use by the initial applicant.

The magistrates took no action.

SHERIFF CARS. The magistrates voted unanimously to purchase two new police cruisers for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office in advance of the 2024-2025 budget cycle.

Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the court that the cars are available now at Conway-Heaton. Given the long delivery time on police cruisers, Pineiroa said he felt it would be wise to purchase the cruisers now before anticipated price hikes with the new models.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe questioned how needed two new cruisers were for the sheriff’s office. Pineiroa said that the maintenance costs of the cruisers increase substantially as they age.

“Do you want to keep paying those maintenance costs?” Pineiroa asked.

The court approved the purchase of the cruisers and the cost to outfit each with needed police equipment.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved letting the Nelson County Coroner’s office take possession of a surplus ambulance so the coroner’s office can handle its own transfers.

— approved spending $9,800 to replace burned-out tower lights on the Salt River Electric communications tower the county uses. The fee will include routine tower maintenance.

— approved spending $56,832 to replace the engine on one of the county’s garbage trucks. The rebuilt engine comes with a 2-year warranty.

— approved the appointment of J.D. Riggs to a three-year term on the Development Review Board.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.



