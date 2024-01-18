Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 16-17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Tabitha Ann Westfall, 30, Lexington, failure to appear; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson Scott Helton, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramie Dean Palmerton, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); contempt of court. Bond total is $2,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy S. Biggers, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear; operating on a suspended license; criminal trespassing, third-degree. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Lee Middleton, 40, Bloomfield, obstructing a highway; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Teresa Louise Jackson, 35, Loretto, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robert Frazier, 38, Springfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Iva Kay Barrett, 43, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Leon Mathewson,, 19, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Lester Wingler, 52, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Derek McPheeters Jr. 39, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston Wayne Price, 28, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Lee Johnson, 38, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Boblitt, 46, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-