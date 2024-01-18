Obituary: Bro. Joe Adams, 77, of Bardstown

Bro. Joe Adams, 77, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Louisville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Vietnam. He was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church. He was a chaplain to Kentucky state government for 28 years. He was a dear friend to many in this state.

BRO. JOE ADAMS

He fought for his country, he fought for education, but his life’s passion was his calling to preach the Gospel. He will be missed by many, but he spent his life investing in his children, grandchildren and others so his legacy will live on. His body succumbed to Agent Orange as a soldier for his country, but Heaven gained him as a soldier of Christ. Well done though good and faithful soldier of God and Country. Welcome Home soldier!

He was preceded in death by his wife, Saundra Jean Adams; and his parents, James and Charlene Linker.

He is survived by three children, Alesha Seay (John Seay) of Frederick, Md., Paul Adams (Amye) of Cox’s Creek and Andrea Forester (Mark) of Portland, Tenn.; one sister, Jean Barnes of Lawrenceville, Ga.; one brother-in-law, David Patterson; nine grandchildren, Sarah Seay Ortiz (Danny), Cynthia Seay, Karissa Seay, John Mark Seay (Hannah), Blake Adams, Emily Adams, Zachary Adams, Tyler Forester and Trevor Forester; and four great-grandchildren, Kristiana Ortiz, Silas Ortiz, Ryan Ortiz and Jon Lee Seay.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Nelson County Baptist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Nelson County Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

