Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Mary Nicole James, 30, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Dale Stone, 44, Willisburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); escape, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

