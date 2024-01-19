City hopeful water plant repairs will end conservation measures Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 — The City of Bardstown is hopeful that the Bardstown Water Treatment Plant can be restored to full operation at some point today.

Despite the possible completion of repairs, the city is askng residents to continue to conserve water as best they can and use it onliy for essential needs.

On Wednesday, a water pipe burst in the basement of the water treatment plant and flooded the basement with nearly 12 feet of water. The incident left some of the pumps critical to water distribution underwater and unusable.

According to City Administrator Aaron Boles, the pipe was repaired Wednesday and the water pumped out of the basement.

If the submerged pumps will operate properly, the city can work to replenish the city’s water supplies, though continued water conservation may be required until water levels return to normal.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, Boles said if all goes well, customers may be able to return to normal water usage by sometime Friday morning.

