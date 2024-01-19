Nelson County Civic Center reopens today for use as temporary warming center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 — Nelson County government has re-opened the Nelson County Civic Center, 321 S. Third St., as a warming center today through tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

The move is due to the predicted low temperatures tonight of 7 degrees, and a high temperature predicted on Saturday of just 17 degrees.

The shelter may extend its opening with Saturday night’s low temperature predicted to get as low as 4 degrees above zero.

Nelson County Emergency Management officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and re-evaluate as needed.

Nelson Countians are urged to check on family and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Residents should monitor local and regional media for weather updates.

-30-