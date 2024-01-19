Higdon: Senate Bill 91 would provide for drivers licensing, testing locations

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 — The Kentucky General Assembly reconvened in Frankfort on Tuesday after observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to start the third week of the 2024 Regular Session.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

This week’s notable development was the unveiling of the biennial budget proposal by the state House of Representatives. The proposed bills, House Bill 6 and HB 1, are now available for review at Bills – Legislative Research Commission. With these proposals in hand, the Senate will begin its review and formulate recommendations. I will keep you updated on the pertinent details of the budget as it progresses.

The Senate Transportation Committee, which I serve as chair, did not meet in week three. However, we did receive a state road plan proposal from the executive branch. It will now be the state House of Representative’s turn to offer a road plan proposal. The Senate members will continue to review and consider our own recommendations. I will advocate for counties here in the 14th Senate District.

I spoke on Senate Bill 91 in the Senate chamber in week three. The bill would allow third-party government offices like local clerk and sheriff offices to provide driver licensing services and expand the footprint of regional driver licensing offices. The purpose of my bill is to relieve the stresses many Kentuckians are currently facing, such as travel times to regional offices and frequently having to miss work or school. The bill would also require state police to provide instructional permit testing along with the pop-up driver testing.

Three years ago, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet changed significantly as it transitioned from providing driver’s licensing services in our local circuit clerk offices to a regional office. This was a vast challenge, and it wasn’t without issues. I advocated for changes over the last few years, resulting in online driver’s license services becoming an option, mail-in renewals, and pop-up events at least twice a year.

Nevertheless, more convenience for county residents without a regional office is necessary. I appreciate the communication I have had on Senate Bill 91. It is still a work in progress. I will keep you updated on any provision modifications as it continues through the legislative process.

There was an uptick in floor action this week as we passed several Senate bills, including SB 10. This proposed measure aims to amend the Constitution of Kentucky (Section 95) by shifting elections for state constitutional officers to even-numbered years. The objective is to address voter fatigue, boost participation, enhance cost-efficiencies for local governments, and fortify the stability of government at various levels.

Despite recent bipartisan efforts to expand voting access, the 2023 general election saw an 8.7 percent decrease in turnout compared to four years prior. The amendment is anticipated to save local governments about $20 million annually and the state $1.9 million annually in those years that an election would no longer occur. Perhaps the most convincing argument favoring the measure is that voters would be given an additional year free from political campaign ads, mailers, and road signs. All indications are that voters are fatigued, as Kentucky holds elections three out of every four years. We are an outlier, with only a few other states holding odd-year elections.

If the Kentucky House of Representatives ultimately passes SB 10 and is backed by the majority of Kentucky voters, the amendment would be made to the Constitution of Kentucky. Elections for statewide offices would still occur every four years, starting after the November 2027 election. An additional year would be added to the term of officers elected that year, with the subsequent election set for 2032.

Other bills receiving approval this week include SB 24, which seeks to refine the landscape of managed care organizations contracted by the Department for Medicaid Services. Under its provisions, the department is now limited to engaging with no more than three such entities, a strategic move aimed at enhancing efficiency and optimizing service delivery.

SB 17 also advanced through the Senate. This bill focuses on easing the regulatory burdens related to death certificates for county coroners and vital statistics. This legislative effort is designed to alleviate workloads and set realistic timelines for forensic studies, contributing to a more streamlined and effective system.

To bolster Kentucky’s tourism, SB 62 was successfully passed, which would reduce passenger capacity for riverboats. The new threshold, set at 40 or more passengers, facilitates the legal service of alcoholic beverages on these vessels, supporting economic growth and enhancing the appeal of communities along Kentucky’s riverways.

Lastly, SB 63, having garnered approval, proposes a meaningful change by renaming the current Investments in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects Oversight Board to the Information Technology Oversight Committee.

In closing, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 77 in week three, which expressed support for our nation’s greatest ally, Israel, and condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

Thank you for your continued engagement in the 2024 Regular Session. It is a privilege to represent you in Frankfort.

If you have any questions or comments about these or any other public policy issues, please call my office toll-free at 502-564-8100 or the legislative message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also reach me at 270-692-6945 (home) or email Jimmy.Higdon@LRC.ky.gov.

