Notice: Water emergency is lifted for all city water customers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 — The water shortage emergency for water customers of the City of Bardstown has been lifted as of Friday morning.

Due to the continued efforts of city staff, the city water treatment plant is back at full capacity and is able to meet the water volume needs of the community.

The notice from Bardstown City Hall expresses appreciation to the business, industrial customers and homeowners who worked to conserve water during the emergency.

-30-