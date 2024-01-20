Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Bayron Moises Pop-Seb, 28, Bardstown, rape, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Lynn McClain, 34, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; leaving the scene of an accident; fleeting or evading police; assault, third-degree, EMS, Fire or Rescue Squad; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-