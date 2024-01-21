Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Virgil Greenleaf, 76, Hodgenville

William “Bill” Virgil Greenleaf, 76, of Hodgenville, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born to the late William L. Greenleaf and Velma Lorraine Hacker on April 14, 1947. He retired from Gates Rubber Co. in Elizabethtown after 30 years. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran where he served as Airman Medical Corpsman. He was Baptist by faith and a 1966 graduate of LaRue County High School.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathie Greenleaf; and one brother Steven Greenleaf.

He is survived by one son, Barry Alan Miles ( Shelia) of Munfordville; two sisters, Linda Allen of Bowling Green and Susan Smith (Ronald) of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Mark Greenleaf (Joyce) of Hodgenville and David Greenleaf (Janet) of Charlestown, Ind.; three grandsons Barry Keith Miles, Charles Miles and Brian Miles; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. Burial is in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Williamm R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-