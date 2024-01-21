Obituary: Theresa ‘Teri’ Yates Walker, 65, Bardstown

Theresa “Teri” Yates Walker, 65, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at her home. She was born April 12, 1958, in Bardstown to Frank and Lucille Yates.

THERESA “TERI” YATES WALKER

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant sister, Wanda Smith; and one brother, Leon Smith.

She is survived by one daughter, Jade (Darnell) Ballard; nine sisters, Linda (Marion) Bishoff, Jackie (Mike) Bishop, Jo (Gary) Yates, Juel (Jerry) Grace and Sue (Tom) Jones, all of Bardstown, Kathy (Kenny) Kays of Fredericktown, Marie (Randy) Bowman of Lebanon, Diane (Gus) Armani of Clearwater, Fla., and Shirley Tacey of Bay City, Mich.; three brothers, Frankie (Janice) Yates and Tommy Yates, both of Bardstown and Johnny (Sharon) Yates of Fredericktown; one grandson, Waylon Williams; three aunts, Barbara Carter, Jean Clark, and Ardella Bowman, all of Bardstown; many nieces and nephews; a very special and beloved friend, Sabastian Gonzalez, to love and cherish her memory.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-