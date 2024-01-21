Obituary: Deronda Frances ‘Ronnie’ Duckett McCage, 87, Springfield

Deronda Frances “Ronnie” Duckett McCage, 87, of Springfield, formerly of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 28, 1936, in Brownsville, Tenn., to her parents, Russell and Emma Wallace Groves.

She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction. She was a cook at the Glasshouse Restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Duckett; and one granddaughter, Cheyenne Armbrister.

Survivors include one daughter, Marilyn Stump (Paul); one son, Phil Duckett (Marie); one sister, Sue Gaters; two grandchildren, Cori Quiggins and Paul DeWayne Stump; and two great-grandchildren, Willow Quiggins and Bentley Quiggins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

