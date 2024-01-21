Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Amber Marie Sellinger, 37, Boston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Surety is $5,000. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Larry Curtsinger, 29, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:54 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Denzel Anante Lydian, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:04 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

