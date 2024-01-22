Obituary: Joshua James Ramsey, 39, Cox’s Creek

Joshua James Ramsey, 39, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 11, 1984, in Lebanon to James Travis Ramsey and Debra Ann Vandusen Hood. He had attended mechanical trade school and had a love of repairing cars. He was a U of L fan and loved being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Travis Ramsey.

He is survived by two daughters, Brianna Helms and Madison Ramsey; one son, James B. “Tyler” Ramsey; his mother, Debra Ann Vandusen Hood; two sisters, Stephanie Wright and Crystal Grigsby; his girlfriend, Carmen Wampler; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-